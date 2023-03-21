Although this match has been brought forward to 2.30 pm on Wednesdays and although Barletta has returned from a series of negative results resulting from as many opaque performances by the red and white team, the Barletta public responds once again in a great way, crowding the stands of the Puttilli as if it were played on a Sunday and as if the team was still fully in the running for the title. In particular, the Curva Nord is packed in every order of seats and with the first chants in tune, the ultras underline the closeness to the team and the unconditional support for the shirt regardless of the contingencies that have led to a decline, even physiological, if we want, after the exciting championship conducted so far.

Excellent today’s test of the North cheering incessantly throughout the match, indeed already for several minutes before the match’s kick-off. The choruses are often prolonged and always accompanied by raised arms. Furthermore, the waving of the flags is uninterrupted, although the strong wind does not lend a hand at all.

Guests chapter: the away game was forbidden for reasons of public order and here I would like to underline the difference in treatment compared to the first leg match when the heads of public order decided to assign Barletta supporters “just” one hundred tickets which were then fortunately increased to five hundred … Situations, unfortunately, on the agenda in this historical period in which the only approach is to prohibit and punish, or even withdraw from one’s civic and institutional duty to manage public order.

Even today on the pitch there is a lackluster performance by Barletta with the visiting team who will then be victorious by four goals to one. But this aspect really fades into the background if you think of the show in the stands that, even in this circumstance, the ultras from Barletta were able to give. In short, summing up, even if the team is confirmed as the loser, the Curva Nord is once again on the shields.