The one between Barletta-Casarano is one of those matches that evoke memories of another football in which certain provincial classics bring to mind teams that faced each other with no holds barred in front of stands overflowing with passion. All in all, today those times seem to have come back into vogue to look at the answer in terms of numbers of the “Puttilli”, all seasoned with a splendid sunny day that brightens the journey and the match.

In addition to the numerical confirmation of the hosts, who this year have proved to be the best in the category in no uncertain terms, from Casarano the ultras arrive almost close to the match, immediately proving to be full of energy and determined by exploding some firecrackers and immediately breaking the delay with promptly teasing reciprocated by the home curve. Their performance was undoubtedly good, also favored by the double initial advantage. Nice slaps, repeated choirs and cheering that always remains constant.

Despite the double disadvantage, the Barletta curve is really massive, especially in those situations where the runners manage to drag the entire sector and in turn the team, which completely overturns the result with the obvious repercussion on the mood of the fans even if after five minutes Casarano straightens it. Thus ends a game that was a real whirlwind of emotions, on the pitch and in the stands. A football commercial in which everyone benefits in the end. If only everyone understood that cheering should be encouraged and not mortified, there would be more stadiums like this one around the country and fewer complaints about the death of football whose first perpetrators are often the same people who mourn it.

Massimo D’Innocenzi