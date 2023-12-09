Bart Swings skates just off the podium at the mass start in Poland

Bart Swings on archive image. — © BELGAIMAGE

Bart Swings finished in fourth place on the mass start on Friday at the World Cup speed skating event in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, next to the podium.

The Italian Andrea Giovannini chose the shortest route to the finish and referred the South Korean Jae-Won Chung to second and the Dutchman Bart Hoolwerf to third place. Unlike Giovannini, who was launched by his compatriot Daniele Di Stefano, Swings was maneuvered into an unfavorable position.

In the final round, debutant Indra Médard could not provide any support. His presence means that Swings now also has an adjutant at the mass start. The Olympic champion rarely complained, but the fact is that Swings had to do the work in the mini marathon on his own for years, while Dutch and Italian leaders had help for dirty jobs. Médard immediately asserted himself and took sprint points. But when three skaters attacked, it was Swings who gave chase. Médard finished fifteenth. Giovannnini took over the lead in the rankings from Swings: 200 compared to 193 points.

Mathias Vosté finally seems to have gotten the hang of it. Thanks to second place in the 1000 meters in the B group in 1:10.14, he can start in the A category at the next World Cup competitions. That next heat will take place on Salt Lake City’s record-breaking highland track. Robbe Beelen finished 25th in 1’12”68.

The Belgian team has been supplemented for the fourth World Cup competition of the season with neo-senior Fran Vanhoutte, who improved three personal records on the open-air track of Baselga de Pine. The track in Tomaszow Mazowiecki is certainly not considered super fast, but it is covered, which offers Vanhoutte new possibilities. She achieved this by improving her personal top time by four tenths of a second to 39”77. She came seventeenth. Isabelle van Elst finished twentieth in 39”93.