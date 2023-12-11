Bart Swings skates to seventh place at 5000m in Poland

Bart Swings op archiefbeeld. — © AP

Bart Swings finished seventh in the five kilometers during the World Cup speed skating event in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.

Swings recorded 6’27”75. That is nine seconds slower than the winning 6:18.01 of Dutchman Patrick Roest, who has been winning prizes at this distance since 2018. Second and third places went to the Norwegian Hallgeir Engebraten (6’23”84) and the Italian Davide Ghiotto (6’24”66).

Swings was just able to keep away from the little-known Chinese Yu Wu. The Leuven native only had two hundredths of a second left at the finish.

In the B group, Fran Vanhoutte’s debut was noteworthy. Vanhoutte finished third in a select field of participants in the mass start. The equally inexperienced Chinese Binyu Yang won. Furthermore, Isabelle van Elst skated in the top ten of the 1000m. Her 1’18”82 achieved on the mediocre Polish ice was good for fifth place. The Dutch Naomi Verkerk triumphed with 1’17”35.

On the mass start, Sandrine Tas finished 15th in the A division. The mini-marathon after a race in which little happened resulted in a victory for the Dutch Olympic champion Irene Schouten, who defeated the Canadian Ivanie Blondin (second) and the American Mia Kilburg-Manganello (third) in the sprint. The latter leads the World Cup rankings with 187 points. Tas remains fifth with 123 points.

