Home Sports Bartoli has renewed until 2025. Meanwhile, over 16,000 tickets have been sold for Barcelona
Sports

Bartoli has renewed until 2025. Meanwhile, over 16,000 tickets have been sold for Barcelona

by admin
Bartoli has renewed until 2025. Meanwhile, over 16,000 tickets have been sold for Barcelona

Elisa Bartoli has officially renewed his contract with Roma until 30 June 2025. The announcement was made by the yellow and red club through a note that appeared on the site. A normal thing, given that since this club was born it has always worn the captain’s armband. Fifteen goals in 112 appearances for Elisa, who commented on the extension of the agreement as follows: «It’s always a thrill to sign a contract with this club, because Rome and Roma are home for me. I’ve been here since day one, I have seen this team grow season after season with a lot of sacrifice and ambition, for this reason I am proud to continue being part of it. Our challenges are increasingly fascinating, I can’t wait to continue living them with these colors».

«Seeing her sign the renewal today is a joy for all of us; knowing that you will continue to be the captain and the point of reference of this team makes us all extremely proud »he said instead bibs.

CHAMPIONS FEVER

There is exactly one month left for the Olimpico match against Barcelona in Champions League for the girls of Sponge, and the tension starts to rise. Yes, I’m over at the moment 16,000 tickets sold for the quarter-finals against what is the strongest team in Europe right now. A double confrontation that will be played first in the Capital and then in Spain, the following week, al Camp Nou. Next Sunday the Giallorossi will face the last match of the regular season against Sampdoria away: being able to win would mean playing the last eight games of the season, the ones that will award the Scudetto, starting from at least eight points ahead of Juventus. It would be essential. Then, space for the Italian Cup: in one week the first leg and return match against Milan with the first to be played in Lombardy and which will give the pass for the final. In March, Roma play the entire season.

See also  A girl abandoned by Chinese parents wins Tokyo Olympic champion | Canadian parents adopted | Women's 100m butterfly champion | Margaret McNair

You may also like

Liverpool-Real Madrid, Ancelotti: ‘Vinicius the most decisive player’....

The Phoenix Mercury announce the return of Brittney...

Juventus Pogba trained in a group: test with...

World Anti-Doping Agency demands four-year suspension for Russian...

Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5, Ancelotti dictates the law at...

National Table Tennis Durban World Table Tennis Championships...

After the skiing miracle, the ground collapsed. Forget...

Eintracht Frankfurt Naples, the report cards of the...

Hard surprises with victory in Croatia

Champions: Di Lorenzo, ‘happy for an important victory’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy