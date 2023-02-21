Elisa Bartoli has officially renewed his contract with Roma until 30 June 2025. The announcement was made by the yellow and red club through a note that appeared on the site. A normal thing, given that since this club was born it has always worn the captain’s armband. Fifteen goals in 112 appearances for Elisa, who commented on the extension of the agreement as follows: «It’s always a thrill to sign a contract with this club, because Rome and Roma are home for me. I’ve been here since day one, I have seen this team grow season after season with a lot of sacrifice and ambition, for this reason I am proud to continue being part of it. Our challenges are increasingly fascinating, I can’t wait to continue living them with these colors».

«Seeing her sign the renewal today is a joy for all of us; knowing that you will continue to be the captain and the point of reference of this team makes us all extremely proud »he said instead bibs.

CHAMPIONS FEVER

There is exactly one month left for the Olimpico match against Barcelona in Champions League for the girls of Sponge, and the tension starts to rise. Yes, I’m over at the moment 16,000 tickets sold for the quarter-finals against what is the strongest team in Europe right now. A double confrontation that will be played first in the Capital and then in Spain, the following week, al Camp Nou. Next Sunday the Giallorossi will face the last match of the regular season against Sampdoria away: being able to win would mean playing the last eight games of the season, the ones that will award the Scudetto, starting from at least eight points ahead of Juventus. It would be essential. Then, space for the Italian Cup: in one week the first leg and return match against Milan with the first to be played in Lombardy and which will give the pass for the final. In March, Roma play the entire season.