Bartolo Colón Retires as a Mets Legend: Reflecting on His Memorable Career

Bartolo Colón, the former Dominican pitcher, has officially retired from baseball as a member of the New York Mets. Colón, who last played in the Major Leagues in 2018 with the Texas Rangers, made the announcement before the final game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Citi Field.

During his time with the Mets from 2014 to 2016, Colón earned the nickname “Big Sexy” from teammate Noah Syndergaard. Initially, Colón thought the nickname was referring to his weight, but Syndergaard assured him that it was meant as a compliment. Colón embraced the nickname and became known by it throughout his career.

Colón had a successful tenure with the Mets, pitching in 98 games and earning a record of 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA. He was a key contributor to the team’s run to the World Series in 2015. However, Colón is most remembered for two memorable moments during his time with the Mets. The first came in 2015 when he made an incredible behind-the-back throw to retire Justin Bour at first base. The second was his first career home run, which he hit on May 7, 2016, becoming the oldest player to hit his first home run in the Major Leagues at the age of 42 years and 349 days.

Despite losing some fastball velocity as he aged, Colón relied on his pitching command to remain effective. He credited Hall of Famer Greg Maddux for advising him to utilize his two-seam fastball more frequently. Former Mets manager Terry Collins praised Colón’s ability to command all of his pitches, including his changeup and slider.

Colón expressed his gratitude to the Cleveland organization, where he began his career, but stated that the New York fans made him feel most at home. The retirement ceremony held by the Mets recognized Colón’s impact on the team and his demonstration that success in baseball is not solely dependent on throwing with high velocity.

With 247 career wins, Colón holds the record for the most wins by a Latin American pitcher. As he officially retires from the game, Colón leaves behind a lasting legacy and will be remembered as one of the most beloved and entertaining pitchers of his generation.

