Bartosch heads the election committee for the presidential election

Wolfgang Bartosch will again act as chairman of the election committee for the election of the upcoming president of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB). The head of the Styrian national football association confirmed this to the APA on Thursday.

Bartosch was already the chairman of the election committee in 2021, when Gerhard Milletich was chosen to succeed Leo Windtner. Since the resignation of the Burgenlander, Lower Austria’s head of state, Johann Gartner, has been running the business on an interim basis.

Currently three possible candidates

The new ÖFB boss will be chosen at a federal general meeting, which will probably be held in September. The Carinthian state president Klaus Mitterdorfer, the entrepreneur and Vienna vice president Roland Schmid and the Bundesliga supervisory board chairman Philip Thonhauser are traded as possible candidates.

The hot phase of the presidential search begins on April 28 in Vienna, when the election committee is constituted following an ÖFB presidium meeting. According to his own statements, Bartosch will “definitely not be a candidate”. The Styrian sees his main task in laying the basis for a smooth and conflict-free election procedure without trench warfare.