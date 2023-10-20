Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Ballot for Contemporary Era Managers/Directors/Umpires

The Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the eight-person ballot that will be considered by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for the election of Managers/Directors/Umpires to the Hall of Fame in 2024. This prestigious committee will meet on December 3 at baseball’s Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.

The ballot consists of four managers, two executives, and two umpires who have made significant contributions to the game after 1980. The candidates on the ballot include Cito Gaston, Davey Johnson, Jim Leyland, Ed Montague, Hank Peters, Lou Piniella, Joe West, and Bill White. With the exception of Peters, all candidates are alive.

The results of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee vote will be revealed on MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight” broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 3. For a candidate to be elected to the Hall of Fame, they must receive votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the committee. The induction ceremony will take place on July 21, 2024, in Cooperstown, alongside the individuals elected from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) election, with results announced on January 23, 2024.

The Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for Managers/Directors/Umpires is one of three groups eligible for consideration in the Eras Committee process. This process allows for the Hall of Fame consideration of managers, umpires, and executives, as well as players who have been retired for more than 15 seasons. The Contemporary Era of Baseball has two separate votes: one for managers, executives, and umpires (to be considered in winter 2024) and another for players (to be considered in winter 2025).

Baseball enthusiasts eagerly await the announcement of the inductees and eagerly anticipate witnessing these deserving individuals join the elite ranks of the Baseball Hall of Fame.