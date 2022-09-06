The baseball final returns to a draw in the series at the best of 7. Parma in fact wins game-4 at home and responds to the defeat of the day before by beating San Marino with a very precious skimpy 2-1 which serves to recover and bring the final back to balance. Another close game, dominated by pitchers (Quevedo for the guests and Montilla, who in 6 rounds made 9 strikeouts and conceded only 3 hits). Strike and response in the 4th inning: Angulo scores points on Ustariz defense choice. Cesare Astorri beats Mineo’s 1-1 single.

Rain

—

Then in the sixth inning the storm broke out which forced the match to be suspended for almost an hour. At the end of the seventh, the European champions start with a quick elimination of Desimoni but Talevi finds a single on Epifano who grants him the second with a complicated business assistance in first. The San Marino bench forces the game on the first three bags with an intentional base to Gonzalez by choosing to play Mineo: the receiver of Poma does not miss the opportunity of the walkoff with an impregnable line between the outside: the best seasonal outfielder with draws against Centeno the ball that is worth the ParmaClima success for 2-1 (to Talevi point) and the “parity” in the series. And on Wednesday game-5 will be played again in Parma with the Italian pitchers. Seven to four are valid for the Emilians, who leave double the number left on base (10-5), two errors each. Winning pitcher Alex Diaz, best from the box Astorri (2 out of 3) Mineo (2 out of 4) and Gonzalez (1 out of 2). For San Marino holder, it is the eleventh final, with 5 wins and five defeats: with this victory, the series will still return to San Marino for game-6 and eventual game 7 on Friday and Saturday. Parmaclima, which has not won since 2010, is in the final after three years of absence.