For decades, baseball, where the oldest professional league in the USA was founded in 1876 with the National League, was the most popular sport in North America, not only actively but also passively. But now MLB has to line up behind the National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) in terms of viewership. According to surveys, around three-quarters of sports fans in the USA root for the NFL games and the NBA also has a popularity rate of around 57 percent, but what is happening in the MLB ballparks is only of interest to almost half of the audience.

One reason for this was the ever-increasing length of play in major league games. Although a game still lasts nine innings without a game clock, as it did on day one, an average MLB game last took around 3:10 hours. Big games, such as the eternally young classic between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, also took up to four and a half hours – also thanks to extended commercial breaks by the TV stations. In a fast-moving time and in view of the partly static events, poison for the interest, especially among the younger audience.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Rich Storry



Pitcher under time pressure

One of the most important measures for this is the “Pitch Clock”, which has already been tested in the lower professional leagues, to speed up the duel between pitcher and batsman. The time in which a new batter must bat is limited to 30 seconds. The pitcher must also complete his pitch within 15 seconds; if at least one base is occupied, he has 20 seconds. However, the clock is not only stopped when – as in basketball – the ball leaves your hand, but when the pitcher starts his throwing motion. Each batsman must also be ready in the batters box at least eight seconds before time is up, otherwise he will automatically receive a strike.

In order to ensure more tension and movement on the offensive, measures have also been taken to make it easier to “steal” a base. From now on, a pitcher may throw a maximum of three times directly to first base in order to catch a potential “thief” on the wrong foot. If that fails on the third try, the runner is allowed to go to second base. In general, the “Male” are easier to catch from this season: because the bases have been increased from 38 to 46 centimeters on the side. Infield shifts, i.e. the possibility of spontaneously repositioning the defenders during the throws, were also restricted.

AP/The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette



The “Pitch Clock” should not only reduce the playing time to 2:30 hours, but also offer the fans significantly more action, because the throwers no longer have all the time in the world to decide between fastball and curveball or change-up. This is in the interests of the fans, said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred at the presentation of the most important rule changes in early September 2022, with reference to a corresponding study. “We give the fans the game that they want”, and that against the resistance of the players, who, according to the union, had unanimously spoken out against the adaptation of the shifts and the “pitch clock”.

Met’s new salary crunch

Otherwise everything stays the same in the league – especially the salary gap between rich and poor. New Croesus this season are the New York Mets, who put around $ 500 million in new players. The pitchers in particular have been upgraded to avoid an early end like in the previous season, when they fell by the wayside in the first play-off round after 101 wins in 165 games. Among the newcomers is superstar Justin Verlander, who won the World Series with the Houston Astros last year.

AP/Lynne Sladky



The Mets are paying Verlander and Co. $334 million in salaries this year, more than any other team in league history. This makes the New Yorkers the clear number one ahead of their city rivals, the Yankees, who traditionally throw money around. The Bronx Bombers are spending $268 million in salaries this year. Including other payment obligations to former players, the Mets also remain well above the stipulated cap of $233 million, which means a “luxury tax” to the league of $101 million.

The fact that defending champion Houston “only” spends around $180 million on his squad shows how wide the salary gap is again this year – but the bookies are still number one for winning the World Series ahead of the Yankees and Mets . The cadres of the five “poorest” league competitors could also be financed with the financial expenditure of the Mets. That of bottom Oakland Athletics eight times. Because manager David Forst, who in 2015 succeeded Billy Beane, also known in this country due to his incarnation by Brad Pitt, was only able to budget around 42 million dollars.