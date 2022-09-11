The Scudetto to the beautiful: it is the verdict of game-3 played in San Marino, the diamond of the outgoing holders who therefore are unable to definitively close the accounts against Parma. Wasted the first match point, the challenge that brings the Italian series back to the best 7 at 3-3. Parma have a lot of thanks to their starting pitcher Luis Lugo, whose performance silences the line-up of Doriano Bindi’s team. Poma’s team, on the other hand, had everything to lose if they hadn’t got it right game-6 and they did, hitting when needed to bring home the victory points. The series is getting longer but the seventh will be without appeal: Sunday evening at 20.30 always in San Marino, where they await the sixth Scudetto, while Parma has been waiting for the tricolor since 2010 and for three years had not made it to the final for the title despite being the reigning European champion .