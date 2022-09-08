San Marino returns to win and is in the match-scudetto, separated by only nine innings and with two games to play at home, game-6 and game-7 of the final, on Saturday and Sunday. Doriano Bindi’s team guesses everything, on the mountain with Tiago Da Silva, and in attack to stop Poma’s team in Parma that they wanted to monetize in the last match at home. Instead he loses another, gives game-5 for 10-4, and suffers the superior offensive charge of the Titano team who takes advantage of the difficulties on the mountain of Parma.

Two innings for the difference

—

It’s the match with the Italian pitcher. Diego Fabiani against Tiago Da Silva (the winner with 4 innings, 6 hits, 2 bases and 2 points, 3 strikeouts, lose Fabiani, save Quattrini). San Marino unlocks in the second attack with Luca Pulzetti, designated hitter and last in the line up (capable of 4 pbc in 2/4), whose single in the center allows Federico Celli to bring home the 1-0. Batista’s double is worth two more points (from Duran and Pulzetti) and Ferrini in the center calls Batista for 4-0. A blow on the Emilians, who react at the end of the day with the validity of the 2-1 beaten by Nolè Gonzalez (Desimoni point) and that of Alberto Mineo on the right (Talevi point). Match reopened at 4-2. San Marino loads the bases in the fourth inning, with Celli in the box he could go back to lengthening but Federico remains strikeout. At 5th the outgoing tricolors sign the fifth point (Ustariz) inspired by the bouncy left by the Dutch Leonora. Batista’s double to the right (3/5, 3 pbc) is worth Leonora’s 6-2, again on Mattia Aldegheri. At full bases Angulo is struck by the relief Capellano and enters the seventh point of San Marino, Gabriel Lino produces the 8-2, the double to the left of Celli is really double: 10-2. San Marino is rampant, thus securing Game-5. Another act of strength: 6 points in a second half and an overall test from the box of 15 valid (against 9; errors 2-2, 13-8 remaining on base). Try to react Alberto Mineo, the man-winner of race-4, with a sprint of sacrifice that is worth the third point of Parmaclima.