The last tricolor act is about to go on stage from Thursday evening at the best of 7 games. The scudetto finals offer an unprecedented series between the San Marino holder and the European champion Parmaclima who had been missing from the Italian Series for 3 years. Bindi’s team is looking for the sixth title, Poma’s for the eleventh. A comparison between the two most complete teams in Serie A and therefore a very uncertain comparison. The tricolors have eliminated Grosseto in the semifinal (4-1) and present a podorous line-up (104 doubles, 19 triples and 31 home runs in 49 games) and a very long bullpen that was reinforced with Henry Centeno and Tiago Da before the semifinal. Silva. The Parma attackers boast 291 on average, with 109 doubles, 9 triples and 23 home runs) and are returning from the continental trophy that will serve as experience to manage certain intense and decisive moments: they have eliminated Bologna in 7 matches and they believe more now. , even if the home factor will allow San Marino to play the eventual beauty of Game-7. Three to three the direct seasonal comparison.

Celli designated

—

Federico Celli will be the designated hitter of the Titan team and with Batista initially on the bench after an injury. In Parma the receiver Alberto Mineo has now recovered, the best outfielder with 7 points. Says the manager of champions. “They have always been balanced matches often decided by small episodes as is normal when two teams of the same level play. Parma’s line-up is complete, long, with five-six men who have home runs in the club and excellent quality on the mountain. In short, a tough opponent, but it’s normal, we’re talking about a finalist. We are perhaps more rested, but we have not played for a week while Parma has match rhythm and above all adrenaline for a series won in Game-7. It will be a long series ”. Parma has been waiting for the flag since 2010, returning to the final after three years of absence. Manager Poma says: “We arrive at this series of finals with morale high and the conviction of being able to play with anyone. The semi-final against Bologna gave us a further moral and psychological boost: we know it will be difficult but we want to do everything possible to bring home the national title as well. We know each other well with San Marino. They have strengthened in recent weeks but we are still optimistic, we know we have the necessary qualities to hold the scene. Contreras and Mineo are pretty confident we have them available. We will not be able to ask for anything from the Italian pitchers who will have to play in game two on Friday, but I hope to have help from our community. Diaz did not make any launch in the semifinals and should be motivated by the desire for redemption after the daring final of the last championship game. Lugo played on Sunday and could give us some pitches in anticipation of Monday’s match: it is clear that a lot will depend on Contreras’ presence. We cannot compromise the outcome of the entire series for just one race ”.