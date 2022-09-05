One point was enough for San Marino to return to the front in the baseball championship series to the best of 7. The outgoing tricolors, after a closed game dominated by pitchers, pass to Parma in the 7th with the designated hitter Pieternella Vargas whose bouncy on the relief Habeck, the decisive 1-0 signed by Ustariz is worth. A very heavy point after 7 innings with only 5 valid (4-1 for the trciolori, 5-4 the remaining on base). The winning pitcher is Dimitrios Kourtis who in 6 innings concedes only one hit and 3 bases and scores 7 strikeouts (60 strikes out of 91 throws), the salvation is signed by Fernando Baez, while the starter of Poma’s team throws 5 innings with 2 ht and a base conceded and 10 strikeouts scored, and Marc Andrè Habeck is the underdog with 2 innings, 2 hits, 1 base and 1 strikeout. Bindi’s team goes 2-1 in the series (3-1 in race-, 4-13 in race-2), which will continue on Tuesday evening in Parma at 20.30.