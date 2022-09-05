For the tricolors in charge, one point scored in the last attack is enough to tame race-3 of the final series. Race-4 on Tuesday evening, again in Parma
One point was enough for San Marino to return to the front in the baseball championship series to the best of 7. The outgoing tricolors, after a closed game dominated by pitchers, pass to Parma in the 7th with the designated hitter Pieternella Vargas whose bouncy on the relief Habeck, the decisive 1-0 signed by Ustariz is worth. A very heavy point after 7 innings with only 5 valid (4-1 for the trciolori, 5-4 the remaining on base). The winning pitcher is Dimitrios Kourtis who in 6 innings concedes only one hit and 3 bases and scores 7 strikeouts (60 strikes out of 91 throws), the salvation is signed by Fernando Baez, while the starter of Poma’s team throws 5 innings with 2 ht and a base conceded and 10 strikeouts scored, and Marc Andrè Habeck is the underdog with 2 innings, 2 hits, 1 base and 1 strikeout. Bindi’s team goes 2-1 in the series (3-1 in race-, 4-13 in race-2), which will continue on Tuesday evening in Parma at 20.30.
September 5th – 10:48 pm
© breaking latest news