Home Sport Vari Baseball, San Marino wins in Parma in the 1-0 queue and moves forward in the Scudetto series
Sport VariSports

Baseball, San Marino wins in Parma in the 1-0 queue and moves forward in the Scudetto series

by admin
Baseball, San Marino wins in Parma in the 1-0 queue and moves forward in the Scudetto series

For the tricolors in charge, one point scored in the last attack is enough to tame race-3 of the final series. Race-4 on Tuesday evening, again in Parma

One point was enough for San Marino to return to the front in the baseball championship series to the best of 7. The outgoing tricolors, after a closed game dominated by pitchers, pass to Parma in the 7th with the designated hitter Pieternella Vargas whose bouncy on the relief Habeck, the decisive 1-0 signed by Ustariz is worth. A very heavy point after 7 innings with only 5 valid (4-1 for the trciolori, 5-4 the remaining on base). The winning pitcher is Dimitrios Kourtis who in 6 innings concedes only one hit and 3 bases and scores 7 strikeouts (60 strikes out of 91 throws), the salvation is signed by Fernando Baez, while the starter of Poma’s team throws 5 innings with 2 ht and a base conceded and 10 strikeouts scored, and Marc Andrè Habeck is the underdog with 2 innings, 2 hits, 1 base and 1 strikeout. Bindi’s team goes 2-1 in the series (3-1 in race-, 4-13 in race-2), which will continue on Tuesday evening in Parma at 20.30.

September 5th – 10:48 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Tatum's missed shots are dangerous to send the advantage to adjust the state, a show of scoring explosive power_Raptors

You may also like

Champions League, Del Piero on the Italians: Juve,...

Turin-Lecce 1-0: Vlasic signs the decisive goal

Cassano: Milan deserved to win in the derby...

Atalanta, who is Rasmus Hojlund: at the roots...

World gold and early for Tita-Banti

Salernitana-Empoli, Nicola: “Piatek doesn’t have 90 minutes. We...

Volleyball, World Cup: Ukraine in the quarter-finals, Russia...

Stadium cheer for Verstappen The pole position for...

Solid and with personality: the victory in Trieste...

The Alpago Cup ends up on the Juventus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy