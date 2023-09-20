Home » Baseball star Ohtani is not allowed to pitch until 2025 after surgery
Baseball star Ohtani is not allowed to pitch until 2025 after surgery

Star Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani has to say goodbye to the role of a pitcher until 2025 after elbow surgery. The 29-year-old all-rounder from the Los Angeles Angels has been banned from pitching by doctors in overseas MLB, until then he will be able to jump into games at least as a batter. But first, from the start of the new season next year, the current one, at the end of which his current contract expires, is over for him.

