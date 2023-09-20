Baseball star Ohtani is not allowed to pitch until 2025 after surgery

0
Star Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani has to say goodbye to the role of a pitcher until 2025 after elbow surgery. The 29-year-old all-rounder from the Los Angeles Angels has been banned from pitching by doctors in overseas MLB, until then he will be able to jump into games at least as a batter. But first, from the start of the new season next year, the current one, at the end of which his current contract expires, is over for him.
