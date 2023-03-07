The WBC, the most prestigious tournament in the world of baseball, takes place from 8 to 21 March. The strongest teams with the professionals of the American leagues available. 20 teams divided into 4 groups in the first stage. Italy debuts on Thursday against Cuba (live on Sky Sport Uno from 12.00) and aims for a historic qualification for the quarterfinals

E’ the most important showcase. The world of baseball shows off and wants to get everywhere, enhancing its global diffusion and allowing the strongest teams to play with the strongest. The MLB season focuses the attention of the baseball world. Usually the best are all there. Leaving little room for international events. The World Baseball Classic instead anticipates the MLB season, becoming a fantastic preview. The players are in the early stages of preparation but descend on the diamond with the pride of representing their national team and country. A decidedly widespread pride. Latinos share it. Who have always known no stronger emotion than that of taking the field with the inscription Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela o Dominican Republic on the chest. This is shared by Asian teams, who see in baseball the sublimation of their propensity to consider international events as a matter of honour. And it is also for national teams like Italy who line up, alongside the historical elements of the group, many players who have never forgotten family roots. But it can only be a matter of pride for the USA. In the last edition they took off the weight of never having won the WBC. For those who invented the game and helped spread it around the world, there may be no acceptable alternative to winning.





The history of the WBC Team USA defends so the title conquered in the fourth edition in 2017, clearly beating Puerto Rico (8-0) in the final. Was the redemption of the Americans, which in the three previous editions had not gone beyond a fourth place. Humiliating for them. Japan triumphed in the first two editions of 2006 and 2009, the Dominican Republic won the third edition in 2013. Japan has always shown a great aptitude for this tournament: in the four editions played it has never done worse than third place. In the last two editions it surprised theWhen, with two fourth places. Relative surprise: they have an already competitive team, which is being enriched by players from the American leagues born in the Netherlands Antilles. Italy has always played in a very dignified way. In the first two editions it achieved significant victories against teams such as Australia e Canada. In 2013 and 2017 the behavior of the Azzurri was even exciting. In 2013 victories immediately against Mexico and Canada again. Then two great games against Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, lost after taking the lead. See also the return also in Europe In 2017 memorable comeback win against Mexico and memorable and endless battle against Venezuela who beat us in extra innings. Italy played for the next round in a playoff and Venezuela won again 4-3.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagramclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



The US is looking for an encore To understand how much Americans are working to repeat themselves, just look at the roster chosen for this World Baseball Classic. A compilation of All Stars. The latest pitcher defections Kershaw e Cortes, they don’t worry that much. There are pitch mound veterans like Adam Wainright e Lance Lynn with a catcher like JT Realmuto. For the interiors, just mention the names of Paul Goldschmidt e Nolan Arenado. Then the outsiders… There are Mookie Betts (MVP American League 2018 e 2 World Series), Kyle Tucker (won last World Series with the Astros) e Mike Trout (3-time American League MVP). It would be surprising not to see such a talented and experienced team at least in the semi-finals.

The other favourites The beauty of the WBC is that predictions must inevitably be widened. Because there are many competitive rosters and because we are at the beginning of the season. The teams had little time to assemble, whoever knows how to find the right chemistry and the best form in these few days will have a great advantage. That said, one cannot fail to be impressed by the overall strength of the Dominican Republic Of Nelson Cruzcon Raphael Devers (Boston Red Sox) e Manny Machado (San Diego Padres). With a fabulous exterior department, which is perhaps worth the USA one (Julio Rodriguez, Eloy Jimenez e Juan Soto). And probably with the best pitching department (Sandy Alcantarabest pitcher in the National League, Christian Javiermore Contreras e Cueto). Il Japan should never be underestimated and the presence of the superstar Shohei Ohtania great pitcher capable of being a great hitter, completes the usual deep and balanced roster, between protagonist players abroad and many champions built at home such as the MVP of the Japanese league Murakami. Also Venezuela it has many stars, starting with the legend Miguel Cabrera, which will thus be present in every edition of the WBC. But they are just as legendary Jose Altuve e Salvador Perezwhile the blow that could really launch the Venezuelans towards the top four is the presence of Ronald Acuna Jr, fantastic Braves outfielder. One cannot fail to mention teams like Puerto Rico, many experts give a big credit to Korea, now almost at the level of Japan for the production of quality players. See also The former Legia footballer got his parents into terrible trouble. They may lose their life's work. Football

Here is Italy With team inputs of Glenn Albanese Jr. e Matthew Bocchi instead of Nick Fanti and Vin Timpanelli, the blue roster for the first phase in Taipei is this: Launchers : Glenn Albanese Jr, Alex Bassani, Joe Biagini, Matteo Bocchi, Ryan Castellani, Matt Festa, Sam Gaviglio, Matt Harvey, Joe LaSorsa, Braxton Lorenzini, Joey Marciano, Vinny Nittoli, Andre Pallante, Nicolò Pinazzi, Claudio Scotti, Mitchell Stumpo, Michele Vassalotti, Stephen Woods Jr.

: Glenn Albanese Jr, Alex Bassani, Joe Biagini, Matteo Bocchi, Ryan Castellani, Matt Festa, Sam Gaviglio, Matt Harvey, Joe LaSorsa, Braxton Lorenzini, Joey Marciano, Vinny Nittoli, Andre Pallante, Nicolò Pinazzi, Claudio Scotti, Mitchell Stumpo, Michele Vassalotti, Stephen Woods Jr. Receivers : Brett Sullivan, Vito Friscia, Alberto Mineo, Dominic Miroglio

: Brett Sullivan, Vito Friscia, Alberto Mineo, Dominic Miroglio Interior : David Fletcher, Robel Garcia, Miles Mastrobuoni, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nicky Lopez, John Valente

: David Fletcher, Robel Garcia, Miles Mastrobuoni, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nicky Lopez, John Valente exteriors : Ben DeLuzio, Dominic Fletcher, Sal Frelick

: Ben DeLuzio, Dominic Fletcher, Sal Frelick Manager:Mike Piazza A team that can count on a solid interior departments, with the versatility of David Fletcher (Los Angeles Angels, Californian with mom raised in Italy), with the two Kansas City Royals players Nicky Lopez e Vinnie Pasquantino. An important offensive production is expected above all from Pasquantino, he is a first baseman who has power to spare. A player to follow will be Sal Frelick. He is only 22 years old and is part of the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He is considered the best talent of the Brewers and one of the best in all of America. He has already arrived to play in triple A and is just waiting to make the final high in MLB where he promises to become an important player. We will also understand it from these matches with the Italian national team. There is trivia in the pitchers department with Pallante, who comes from a very solid season with St.Louis. With a big name like Matt Harvey, notable seasons with the Mets, an overflowing personality, nicknamed the Dark Knight, embroiled in a substance-abuse affair, looking to clean up his career finish and prove he’s still a pitcher who can top-perform to the point of draw the attention of some MLB team. There are players who have good experience like Biagini e Gavel. Joey Marciano has a surname that does not go unnoticed and in fact has some degree of kinship with the legendary boxer Rocky Marciano. It’s a relief that reached triple A in the minors with the Giants, let’s hope he knows how to knock out several opponents entering the game in progress. See also Wimbledon: Barty beats French Open champion Kobel 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagramclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



The Italy calendar live on Sky Sport Uno

Thursday 9 March, 12.00: Cuba-Italy Friday 10 March, 12.00: China Taipei-Italy

Saturday 11 March, 05.00: Italy-Panama

Sunday 12 March, 12.00: Italy-Holland Monday 20 March and Tuesday 21 March semifinals at midnight; Wednesday 22 March the finalealways live on Sky Sport channels, at midnight.

The format of the tournament The 20 teams participating in the WBC 2023 are divided into four rounds from five. They progress to the knockout stage, i.e. ai quarter finalsonly the first two. So tough games right away. Italy plays in group A in Taichung (Taiwan) with Cuba, Taipei, Panama and Holland. He will find a Cuban national team that for the first time is open to the use of some players who have fled the island to go to MLB among the professionals. It would be nice to play for a possible qualification in the last match against the Netherlands, our historic opponents. There are rules to limit the use of pitchers and safeguard their health at this time of the season. It is always played with the designated hitter and a man starting at second base in the event of an extra inning. In the first phase there will be the Mercy Rulei.e. the game ends early if one team’s lead becomes too large (15 runs from the fifth inning on, 10 runs from the seventh inning on).

TAG: