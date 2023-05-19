Basel Fiorentina, Italian: ‘Take two finals, it’s a fantastic journey’

The Fiorentina coach is radiant after the 3-1 win after extra time which allowed Fiorentina to qualify for the Conference League final scheduled for June 7 in Prague. “We gave our all in every match, there was a desire to reach the top.” Then on the double chance of also winning the Coppa Italia: “We want to put West Ham and Inter in difficulty, who are stronger than us on paper” BASEL 1-3 FIORENTINA: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

“It wasn’t easy being able to come here and score three goals, but we had this great desire to go to the final”. These are the first words of Vincenzo Italiano at the end of Basel-Fiorentina, a match won 3-1 by Viola who thus overturns the 2-1 suffered against Franchi and qualify for the Conference League Final.

“We gave our soul” On his team’s performance: “This year we gave our all in all the matches in this competition. We are rewarded and now we have a double final because there is also one in the Italian Cup”. On his second year in purple: “I’m happy with the path, when you start a new project like last year’s and then add new players, the prize is this: the desire to reach the top”. Then he adds: “If I had to choose between the Coppa Italia final and the Conference final I would have said the final in Prague in the Conference, but we hit both.”

"We will try to win the two finals" Finally on the Italians in Europe: "Italian football with these three finals (Inter in the Champions League, Rome in the Europa League and Fiorentina in the Conference, ed) gives a great demonstration that we are returning to important levels: these are three well-deserved finals and we will give our all to reach the goal". Finally he concludes: "Now we have to try to prepare for these two finals because we want to put the two opponents in difficulty (Inter and West Ham, ed) who, on paper, are stronger than us".

Gonzalez, Biraghi and Bonaventura: “We are happy” At the end of the match, happiness also for the players: “We deserved, now in the final: it will be a good match. We never gave up and gave everything to the last ball proving to be a strong and united team. A big hug also to the fan who fell ill.” said the scorer Gonzalez. He makes him etcor Captain Biraghi: “Great battle back and forth, then we celebrated in the dressing room. But now comes the best part and we want to bring something home.” Infine Jack Bonaventure: “We’re really happy tonight, everyone deserves joy like this and it’s nice to see happiness in other people’s eyes. Now two difficult finals but let’s enjoy the evening”.