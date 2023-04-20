Basel live: follow the quarter-final second leg of the Europa League Conference

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the quarter-final second leg of the Europa League Conference, between OGC Nice and FC Basel.

What is it about ? From the second chapter of the clash between Nice and the German-speaking Swiss, whose victorious team will qualify for the semi-finals of the Europa League Conference (C4). A match at stake, therefore, OGC Nice being the last French club in the running in a European competition this season.

Or ? At the Allianz Riviera, in Nice.

At what time ? 21 hours.

On which channel ? W9 and Canal+ Foot.

Qui live ? Anthony Hernandez and Valentin Baudry, in the most Côte d’Azur atmosphere in Paris, in the heart of the kop d’Austerlitz.

The composition of the teams:

Schmeichel – A. Mendy, Todibo, Dante (cap.), Bard – Ramsey, Ndayishimiye, Boudaoui – Laborde, Moffi, K. Thuram.

Trainer: Didier Digard.

Hitz – Lang, Adams, Pelmard, Millar – Ndoye, Diouf, T. Xhaka (cap.), Burger – Amdouni, Zeqiri.

Coach: Heiko Vogel.

Who arbitrates? Dutchman Serdar Gozubuyuk.

What won’t we talk about? From the sponge bird, which could inspire tomorrow’s absorbent materials

Read while waiting:

Why are French clubs struggling so much in the European Cup?

The continental future of French football suspended on the results of the Nice

Ligue 1: in the midst of the “Galtier affair”, PSG beats its Lensois dolphin and gets closer to the title

“Joy, dance, music” at the heart of the Hervé Renard method to boost Les Bleues

Euro 2025 women’s football awarded to Switzerland, France failed

The 2024 Olympics in Paris, a distant horizon in working-class neighborhoods

Request the program: the next sports lives of the “World“

And because it’s not just football in life… to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens.