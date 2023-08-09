Home » Bases-Loaded Walks in 10th Inning Lead Rockies to Victory Over Brewers
Colorado Rockies Secure Victory Against Milwaukee Brewers in 10th Inning

MILWAUKEE — The Colorado Rockies emerged victorious in a thrilling game against the league-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, clinching a 7-3 win in the tenth inning. Andrew Chafin and Abner Uribe played a crucial role in securing the victory for the Rockies, as they combined for three consecutive bases-loaded walks.

The National League Central Division saw a standout performance from Nolan Jones, who smacked two home runs for Colorado. This marked a significant achievement for Jones, as he had never hit more than one home run in a game before.

Adding to Colorado’s success, Venezuelan player Elías Díaz also contributed a homer, while Milwaukee’s William Contreras and Andruw Monasterio matched the feat for their team.

However, it was the Brewers’ bullpen that ultimately faltered in the tenth inning. Chafin (2-4) and Uribe failed to throw a strikeout during the three draws with a full house, resulting in the decisive runs for the Rockies.

The game-winning sequence commenced when Chafin walked Michael Toglia to open the tenth inning. Brenton Doyle then loaded the bases with a well-executed bunt single. Next, Cole Tucker scored the go-ahead run as Chafin issued a walk to Harold Castro, who started as an automatic runner.

Uribe took over for Chafin on the mound and continued the trend, walking Venezuelan Ezequiel Escobar and Ryan McMahon, extending Colorado’s lead.

The win was credited to Matt Koch (1-0). In terms of standout performances, the Rockies’ Venezuelan players had a significant impact. Tovar went 3-1 with an RBI, Diaz went 3-1 with a run scored and produced, and Castro scored a run with a 1-0 record. Dominican player Elehuris Montero struggled, going 5-0, while Mexican player Alan Trejo went 1-0.

On the Brewers’ side, Venezuelan players Contreras and Monasterio had impressive outings, with Contreras going 4-1 and contributing a run scored and an RBI, while Monasterio went 4-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Puerto Rican player Víctor Caratini had a challenging game, going 4-0.

Overall, the Colorado Rockies showcased their resilience and capitalized on the Brewers’ bullpen struggles to secure a thrilling victory that will surely boost their confidence moving forward.

