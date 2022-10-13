Coach Menetti’s team, already 15 at half-time, sinks definitively in the second half under the blows of the eternal Strelnieks (8 points and 4 assists) and without ever being able to contain Madsen’s physicality (17 and 7 rebounds). An empty lap that arrives in front of a real one king’s floor , given that the Fip president Gianni Petrucci, the CEO of the Basketball Champions League Patrick Comninos and the Italbasket coach Gianmarco Pozzecco were present for the occasion. However, not even the public of the great occasions served to shake the Emilians who, with Michele Vitali in the pits for a sprained left ankle, had concrete answers only from Anim while Cinciarini and Olisevicius – the technical leaders of the team – never found the feeling right with the game. Unhotels will return to the field on Sunday evening at 8.45 pm at the PalaBarbuto in Naples to face the hosts led by the former Buscaglia. (Francesco Pioppi)

BRINDISI-BUDIVELNYK 70-74

—

Brindisi’s journey in the Fiba Europe Cup starts with a defeat, beaten at home by Budivelinyk Kiev. It is the Ukrainian team that packs a sprint start (6 ‘, 6-14) with the Israeli Kolomoisky who is very hot in archery. Quite the opposite of the Happy Casa which does not derail only thanks to Perkins ‘solidity under the basket, author of 9 points in 9’. At the beginning of the second quarter, Budivelinyk managed to expand the lead up to +12 (13 ‘, 13-25) by fully exploiting the offensive amnesia of Reed and his teammates, who took the field with an approach to the match to be forgotten. The 9-0 run by the Ukrainians accompanies the teams at the long interval (20 ‘, 30-43). In the second half the music does not change: the Happy Casa collects a series of errors in both phases of the game, while the Budivelinyk stretches again (26 ‘, 38-52). Mascolo’s entry into the control room had the effect Vitucci hoped for until -6 (30 ‘, 51-57). Grant’s dunk and Bliznyuk’s penetrating basket put light between the two teams again (39 ‘, 61-67). Bowman tries to put a patch on it with a basket from 3 to 15 ”from the end (68-73), followed by Burnell from below for the final 70-74. (Giuseppe Mazzone)