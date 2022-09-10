The 19-year-old best under 22 of the last A2 signed with Olimpia for 5 years. Over the weekend the team is at the Cagliari tournament
Milan has concluded an agreement for 5 years with Leonardo Okeke, 19 year old winger of 2.12, last year best under 22 in Casale Monferrato in A2. Okeke will be on loan for two seasons at Joventut Badalona, Spain. Born in Monza on July 16, 2003 of Nigerian parents, he grew up in Borgomanero and played in Serie B in Oleggio. This summer he made his debut in the national team scoring seven points against Slovenia in Trieste after participating in a friendly tournament in Canada with the Sperimentale.
The friendlies
Without seven players in the European Championship, 6 Azzurri (Baldasso, Biligha, Datome, Melli, Ricci, Tonut) and Johannes Voigtmann with Germany, Olimpia will play the Cagliari tournament over the weekend. On Saturday at 6 pm the debut with Varese. The team will be coached by Mario Fioretti, Ettore Messina’s deputy who flew to Springfield for the ceremony for his former player Manu Ginobili to enter the Springfield Hall of Fame. With Kevin Pangos, Naz Mitrou-Long, Devon Hall, Billy Baron, Shavon Shields, Davide Alviti, Deshaun Thomas, Kyle Hines and Brandon Davies, there will be the aggregates Vlado Jankovic, Mateusz Kostrewski, Jakub Wojciechowski and Adam Kemp.
