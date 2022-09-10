Milan has concluded an agreement for 5 years with Leonardo Okeke, 19 year old winger of 2.12, last year best under 22 in Casale Monferrato in A2. Okeke will be on loan for two seasons at Joventut Badalona, ​​Spain. Born in Monza on July 16, 2003 of Nigerian parents, he grew up in Borgomanero and played in Serie B in Oleggio. This summer he made his debut in the national team scoring seven points against Slovenia in Trieste after participating in a friendly tournament in Canada with the Sperimentale.