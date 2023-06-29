Basket Scafati 1969 and Givova, the partnership is renewed

The Basket Scafati 1969 company is proud to announce the renewal of the partnership with the Givova company, world leader in the sportswear sector.

The patron Giovanni Acanfora’s brand will once again combine with the Agro partnership in the role of main sponsor, as well as technical sponsor. It is the twelfth consecutive season that the Gialloblù team will thus assume the name Givova Scafati: it is in fact since 2011/2012 that the union has been renewed year after year, with ever greater vigor, united by the shared interest of achieving important objectives in the world of national basketball and to bring prestige and prestige to the city of Scafati.

