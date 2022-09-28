The most anticipated semi-final pushes Bologna to the final against Sassari, it is an unprecedented duel in this event that assigns the first title of the season. Crazy epilogue, Bologna has to win it twice because it burns 5 points ahead in the last 12 ”. Then on the +3 Virtus there is the yellow of a foul on Baron who shoots from midfield, very questionable. Scariolo goes on a rampage and undergoes technical. Baron has 4 free throws to win, scores three and goes to extra time which rewards the Virtus sprint while Olimpia disappears. Tomorrow at 8.45 pm the first title of the season will be awarded and from what we saw on the first day there is no favorite.

MILANO-V.BOLOGNA 64-72 dts

—

The challenge between the two superpowers Milan and Bologna has not thrilled anyone and not only for the 50s score with percentages from a wet pitch. The many absences spread on the two sides (Pangos, Shields, Datome and Voigtmann on the Lombard front; Teodosic, Jaiteh, Abass, Shengelia and Hackett on the Emilian one) are a good excuse but the players are not lacking in the finalists of the last Super Cup (Virtus victory ) and the last championship (Olimpia triumph) to do better. Milan takes 5’05 ”to score the first points (dunk by Hines), then it’s up to Bologna to go offensive apnea. First quarter 12-8 Olimpia thanks to two triple from Hall. In the start of the second quarter, Milan seems to escape (20-8) but only an illusion. Everyone misses even easy shots and turnovers go up with shots. Still +4 for the Italian champions at the long break, no one takes over the game. The shooters Belinelli and Baron find no space, among the newcomers only the virtussino Ojeleye is appreciated. Third quarter 38-36, it would be low even if it were the interval score. Bologna rides the energy of Cordinier who pushes a +6 complete with a triple followed by Bako’s tap-in again on the foray of the flying Frenchman (43-49). Hines gets back to -1 (50-51) but Bologna keeps the advantage. Messina suffers a technician, Bologna throws a throw-in, then Melli interferes giving Mickey two points. Then the long chain of passes on the line up to the thrilling of Baron’s free throws. In the additional 5 ‘there is only Virtus on the pitch.