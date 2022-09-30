Home Sports Basket Super Cup, Virtus Bologna triumphs! Sassari ko 72-69
Basket Super Cup, Virtus Bologna triumphs! Sassari ko 72-69

Basket Super Cup, Virtus Bologna triumphs! Sassari ko 72-69

Third time for Scariolo’s team, which only passes in the last quarter in the final. Mickey the mvp

Virtus Bologna wins the 2022 super cup, the third in its history: at the PalaLeonessa it is the team of coach Scariolo – from Brescia – that raises the first trophy of the season to the sky. For Sassari there remains the regret of having kept up with Virtus for all 40 ‘, without ever being able to impose his game on his opponents, despite important advantages for a point-to-point game.

Bologna-Sassari 72-69

Start of the race in constant balance (9-9) for a final that gives emotions right from the first actions, after two ugly semifinals. To break the balance we think Bako who with 8 points in 5 minutes allows Virtus to close the first quarter ahead of 4 lengths (19-23). Bologna stumbles in attack, Sassari puts the arrow and overtakes (27-23): it takes little for the Scariolo boys to shake up (33-34) even if the Bianconeri always have to chase their opponents who even reach +8 (42- 34) with Bendzius as protagonist. Bologna returns (44-43) but at the second siren it is +6 Sassari (49-43). It is always Dinamo-time even when he returns to the field (58-51), this time with Onuaku as protagonist: Bologna quickly returns and at the third siren it is +2 Sassari (59-57). Belinelli – for better or for worse – becomes the protagonist of the fourth final: his triples keep alive a wasted Virtus who enters the last turn of the hands, hitting Pajola and overtaking with Mickey (69-71). Dowe misses the overtime shot while Cordinier takes 1/2 to 5 ”from the line from the line: enough to win the Super Cup.

Sassari: Onuaku 18, Bendzius 15, Dowe 8.
The power of Bologna: Mickey 13, Cordinier and Belinelli 12.

