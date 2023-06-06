“It is really incredible. It’s such an event that you won’t forget,” said Nico Kaltenbrunner in an ORF interview. “As soon as you come out and hear the fans, that’s just great,” said Sigrid Koizar, who drew a comparison to the beach volleyball event on the Danube Island: “The last time I experienced something like this, I was at the Beach Volleyball Championships on the Danube Island, but I was the one sitting in the stands and watching. It’s just unbelievable that I’m now playing in front of so many people myself.” And Matthias Linortner spoke of an atmosphere that “is very difficult to describe”.

No wonder that numerous people wanted to follow this spectacle live on the town hall square. So the fans queued for several hours on the final weekend to get seats in the arena or at least to be able to still be there at the town hall square. Because on Sunday the 3,000 seats in the arena were occupied so quickly that the line reached into the town hall park. Those who could not get a seat in the arena could watch the finals on the town hall square in front of a screen.

Enthusiasm at 3×3 World Championships in Vienna The 3×3 basketball world championship took place on the Rathausplatz in Vienna. Austria’s teams created the best atmosphere and made it into the quarter-finals for both women and men.

Pöltl was also enthusiastic about the atmosphere

Austria’s best basketball player Jakob Pöltl was among the 3,000 fans in the arena. “I don’t really care, I’m just concerned with the atmosphere here, it’s so nice to be here,” said the Viennese enthusiastically in an ORF interview. The atmosphere also created enthusiasm in the coaching team: “I’ve been to a World Cup six times, this is the best I’ve ever experienced,” said the men’s team boss Milan Isakov.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner



The international top stars also addressed the “incredible atmosphere” in the interview on the pitch and thanked the spectators for the atmosphere. The audience didn’t just consist of basketball fans, because with free admission there were also some who were new to the sport but who quickly got carried away by the atmosphere.

Austria surprised

But not only the atmosphere caused enthusiasm, but also the performance of the home teams made the fans cheer. The women, seeded number 17 by 20 teams, managed a surprise on the first day by beating the vice-European champions, the Netherlands. In the group phase they also won against world and European champions France. “We played a great first game and that got us going, and then we got more confidence from game to game, so in the end we thought we could even beat them all.”

GEPA/Edgar Eisner



In the end, the Austrians couldn’t beat everyone, in the quarter-finals they had to admit defeat to the eventual winners from the USA with 17:21. “I think defeating a world and European champion is something really big for Austria’s team sport,” said Anja Fuchs-Robentin afterwards. Teammate Sarah Sagerer added: “We can be really proud of how far we’ve come. We definitely made history for Austrian basketball.”

Olympia as a big goal

In the quarter-finals against defending champion Serbia, the men were heading for a sensation for a long time, leading against the favorites by three points in the meantime, but ultimately had to admit defeat after a thriller 18:21. Coach Isakov’s team had previously knocked out European vice champion Lithuania in a play-in duel.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner



In any case, both the men’s and the women’s teams were able to collect important points for the Olympic qualification. “We are dying to take part in the Olympic Games,” announced Filip Krämer. Isakov also emphasized that qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is “the big goal”.