Allianz and Geas presented in Torre Allianz, headquarters of the insurance-financial group that supports the club since the 2018-2019 season and until 2024, the team that will face the Techfind A1 Women’s Series championship in the 2022-2023 season. Geas is demonstrating the will to grow by leveraging on tradition and history, but also on the enthusiasm and numbers generated by mini-basketball and the youth sector. The description of the upcoming commitments and the presentation of the protagonists and managers was entrusted to Camilla Vescovi and Andrea Meneghin. In the audience also the president of the Lombardy Region Fontana, the Undersecretary for Sport, 2026 Olympics and Major Events of the Lombardy Region Antonio Rossi, the mayor of Sesto San Giovanni Roberto Di Stefano and the general manager of Allianz Maurizio Devescovi, the president of the club Carlo Vignati and the new general manager Francesco Vescovi.