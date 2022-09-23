The team of the 2022-2023 season was presented in Milan, in the tower of the insurance giant. Zanotti still on the bench, the Arturi flag confirmed, the start on 1 October against Moncalieri in the open day of Cagliari
Allianz and Geas presented in Torre Allianz, headquarters of the insurance-financial group that supports the club since the 2018-2019 season and until 2024, the team that will face the Techfind A1 Women’s Series championship in the 2022-2023 season. Geas is demonstrating the will to grow by leveraging on tradition and history, but also on the enthusiasm and numbers generated by mini-basketball and the youth sector. The description of the upcoming commitments and the presentation of the protagonists and managers was entrusted to Camilla Vescovi and Andrea Meneghin. In the audience also the president of the Lombardy Region Fontana, the Undersecretary for Sport, 2026 Olympics and Major Events of the Lombardy Region Antonio Rossi, the mayor of Sesto San Giovanni Roberto Di Stefano and the general manager of Allianz Maurizio Devescovi, the president of the club Carlo Vignati and the new general manager Francesco Vescovi.
Roster
The team will still be coached by Cinzia Zanotti. News in the role of the athletic trainer, with the figure of Diego Rucco alongside the technical staff. Captain Giulia Arturi confirmed. Near the basket come several news, starting with the American Tinara Moore. In the external department the new name is that of Elena Bastagno. The coup at the end of the market was instead Alessandra Tava, ex Virtus Bologna. Allianz GEAS will be on the field in Cagliari against Akronos Moncalieri on Saturday 1 October at 2pm.
September 23, 2022 (change September 23, 2022 | 20:09)
