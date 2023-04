Status: 04/13/2023 8:44 p.m

The Alba Berlin basketball team ended their Euroleague season with a home win. In front of 8972 spectators, the Berliners clearly won against the French champion Asvel Villeurbanne with 88:71 (38:36).

Should FC Bayern and Panathinaikos Athens lose their last games on Friday, Alba would still overtake both teams in the table. The best Berlin throwers were Captain Luke Sikma and Louis Olinde, each with twelve points.