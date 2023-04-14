Alba Berlin is playing the last game of the season in the Euroleague on Thursday. It is currently unclear whether the Berlin basketball players will be back next season. A lot depends on this, if only because many contracts are expiring.

Dhe basketball players from Alba Berlin will play their last game of the Euroleague season against French champion Asvel Villeurbanne on Thursday. How things will continue for the Berliners in the premier class “is not yet clear,” said manager Marco Baldi. Because the Berlin wildcard expires this summer. Only at the end of May or beginning of June do the clubs with an A license decide on Alba’s whereabouts.

There, however, everyone expects further participation in the Euroleague. “We assume that we will play there again next season. We’ve already created a position for ourselves over the years,” said the 60-year-old. Especially since the Euroleague wants to grow rather than shrink and European metropolises are welcome. Whether equipped with a new wildcard or even with an A license, like the Bundesliga competitor FC Bayern Munich, is still open.

This is an important decision for Alba, as no fewer than seven player contracts are expiring. And the Euroleague is a lure. Even if the past season didn’t bring the hoped-for progress. “We certainly expected more. But we have the lowest budget in the whole league, that’s the reality,” said coach Israel Gonzalez.

The Berliners will end the season in one of the last four places. “You don’t have to be ashamed if you’re involved down there,” said Baldi. Because the league has never been as strong for him as it is this year. “The Euroleague has never been so top-class; money wasn’t an issue at all. A lot of people got there massively, ”said the Alba manager.

The Effects of War

The exclusion of the three Russian teams St. Petersburg, CSKA Moscow and Kazan have flushed many good players into the market. “The middle of the league in particular benefited from this. Normally they wouldn’t have had a chance to get these players. Now there were more teams that could play at a higher level than in previous years,” said Gonzalez.

The season got off to a promising start. Alba was even at the top of the table with three opening wins. “We started dreaming, but then reality quickly caught up with us,” Gonzalez said. Because a painful series of defeats followed, which ultimately made them end up in last place. Thanks to an upward trend towards the end of the season, however, this could at least be avoided.

For Baldi, the conditions at the start of the season were the deciding factor. Several national players had to start the season without a break or preparation – with consequences for the entire course. “Then you overstrain the players. And it’s really difficult to synchronize that,” said Baldi. Overall there was a lack of consistency. “We just had too many failures and swings in shape. As a result, we rarely had completeness, which then robbed us of stability,” said the manager.

It was noticeable that there were a lot of narrow defeats. Baldi sees the reason for this in the inexperience of the team. “We’re the youngest team in the Euroleague – by quite a distance. And we just don’t have the seasoned players like other clubs,” he said. The goal of reaching the playoffs at some point remains the same. “We can play a good role and also look up, but only if things are going optimally for us,” said Baldi.