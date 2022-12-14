It’s a bet for both. Who are determined to win in order to win. Alessandro Gentile, the eternal damned, lands tomorrow in Udine. The Apu will weave it in A-2 which in June saw a promotion it had in its pocket vanish by a hair’s breadth (against Verona), after winning the Coppa Italia. Alessandro Pedone, the volcanic and passionate owner, and Matteo Boniciolli, the Trieste coach chosen for an important project (yesterday the Friuli Venezia Giulia region allocated a first stake of three million for the expansion of the historic Carnera which is to become a mega multifunctional facility with 8,000 seats) decided together that this umpteenth step had to be taken.

Gentile has an unquestionable talent, but above all, if reconditioned at best, he can give drive and personality to a group that started a championship to dominate by stumbling (4 losses). He will find Cusin, Mian and Gaspardo again, with whom he has already played. We don’t know until when because they are the ones who, so far, have disappointed. In particular Gaspardo, from Friuli, with whom Ale shared the last experience in Brindisi that Pedone had hired as an Italian star. Tuesday at the Christmas dinner of the men’s APU (there are also women in A-2) the patron was already enthusiastic about Gentile. “He needs a power forward”. Yes, he serves. The son of the great Nando and brother of Stefano, the Apu wants him even closer to the basket. He just needs to regenerate. The idea is to put him on the field in mid-January. After Brindisi, he “stumbled”, in the truest sense of the word, in a home accident in Formentera. But now he’s back. The number 5 shirt, which was also dad’s, is waiting for him. Like Carnera.