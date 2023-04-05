Home Sports Basketball, Angel Reese and the hand gesture in front of the face addressed to Caitlin Clark- Corriere TV
Sports

Basketball, Angel Reese and the hand gesture in front of the face addressed to Caitlin Clark- Corriere TV

by admin
Basketball, Angel Reese and the hand gesture in front of the face addressed to Caitlin Clark- Corriere TV

The gesture that dives the USA during the final of the university basketball championship (NCAA)

An open hand in front of the face as if to say: I can’t see you, get out of the way. A gesture invented by the wrestler John Cena and which is now causing America to discuss. The debate was triggered by basketball player Angel Reese , who did so – addressing her rival Caitlin Clark, during the final of the university basketball championship (NCAA), a very popular event in the USA. Overwhelmed by the controversy, Reese did not apologize and replied: “I come from the ghetto, criticize me as well”. Here the complete article

April 5, 2023 – Updated April 5, 2023, 11:07 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Mac McClung, winner of the All-Star Game dunk contest, causes a stir

You may also like

2. Bundesliga: “chain of four, chain of five,...

Oper Firmino competition, the price of Vlahovic, Milan...

UEFA Congress: Klaveness fails in election to UEFA...

James 37+5+6 thick eyebrows 21+14 Lakers narrowly beat...

FC Bayern: Schweinsteiger intervenes in the “Mia san...

Cagliari in mourning: goodbye to Bobo Gori

SC Freiburg celebrates DFB Cup victory over FC...

Romelu Lukaku and expulsion: the paradox of punishing...

NBA: Interview with Daniel Theis – “That was...

Triestina-Piacenza: a draw that smacks of a sentence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy