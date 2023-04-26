Basketball BBL: Munich vs. Rostock – live ticker – 31st matchday – 2022/2023

18:53 “We did very well in Berlin. After studying the video, you have to say that we really did an outstanding job in the first half. In the third quarter we had a phase in which we briefly lost focus – and that’s where you saw the enormous quality of teams like ALBA,” says the guest coach Christian Held. Referring to today’s game, he said: “With FC Bayern Basketball we meet the second Euroleague team within three days. We look forward to this huge challenge. […] It’s important for us to keep our focus and try to keep it longer than we managed against ALBA Berlin.”

18:49 After the game against Crailsheim, Bayern head coach Trinchieri said: “We go home knowing that with the right attitude we can win every game – and if not, we can struggle on every court.” It will be the same in this game . On the last match day, the men from the Baltic Sea with their breathtaking fans kept up more than well with Alba Berlin for a half, until the throws were no longer made and Alba got down to business. Nevertheless, this could serve as a small warning for Munich that full commitment is needed and that things don’t always go well against this squad.

18:45 There is little history between the two teams. As a promoted team, the Seawolves have met Bayern Munich once in total and logically in the first leg. Today's home side won on the 13th matchday with 78:65. They scored widely, as ten players scored at least 5 points, but only Winston scored more than 10 points. Among the visitors, Nelson and Alston Jr. were the top scoring players with 14 and 15 points respectively.

18:42 The situation for the Seawolves is very different. In ninth place in the table they are one win behind the Würzburg Baskets with the same number of games. The problem? The Baskets won the direct comparison, which means that the Rostockers do not have the playoff participation in their own hands. A win in today’s game against the big favorites would give them a boost and make their participation realistically possible. At the same time, the Würzburg team are playing for fifth-placed Göttingen, who still has to defend their fifth place and can also aim for fourth place. So this shouldn’t be an easy game for the Würzburg Baskets.

18:35 With the 78:69 win against Crailsheim last match day and a series of ten victorious games behind them, Munich welcome the team from the Baltic Sea. They have already secured third place, but they will certainly try to continue riding their wave of success until the start of the playoffs. Nevertheless, it can of course be that stars may be rested, since the last games of the regular season are on paper for them to be about nothing.