Basketball: BMW new sponsor – FC Bayern can plan one size bigger

The FC Bayern basketball team has come a step closer to its goal of being able to get involved seriously on the international stage. The new sponsorship agreement exceeds the total budget of some Bundesliga competitors.

FC Bayern finished the main round of the basketball Bundesliga in third place in the table and now meets sixth-placed Göttingen in the play-off

Dhe basketball superpower FC Bayern should become even more powerful. The reigning cup winner will have BMW as a new major sponsor from the summer. From July 2023, the BMW branch in Munich, as the mobility partner of the five-time German champion, will equip the players and coaching staff with fully electric vehicles. In addition, charitable projects, among other things, are to be promoted through the partnership. And by the way, a lot of money flows.

The automotive group thus replaces its direct competitor Audi. The Ingolstadt company has so far been the hall’s exclusive and name partner, which is why the Bavarians are already looking for a new name for the Audi Dome together with BMW.

“FC Bayern has established basketball in Munich at the very highest level and is attracting more and more fans. We look forward to continuing this success story together as a mobility partner and to transporting the positive energy beyond sport,” says Bernd Döpke, Head of BMW Munich. “Both partners, FC Bayern Munich Basketball and BMW, are internationally successful players with strong roots in their home countries. They carry their origins in their names and are flagships for Munich far beyond the city limits.”

An immensely important and lucrative bid for the basketball players, which brings them around five million euros per season. A huge sum, which alone exceeds the total budget of some teams in the easycredit Bundesliga. But Bayern’s goal is of course not just to be successful in the BBL. With the mega deal, the Euroleague will be attacked again next season.

Because: In a European comparison, FC Bayern is still lagging behind in basketball in terms of budget. Munich can now probably close a gap. Because BMW Spain signed a contract with Real Madrid (soccer and basketball) in July 2022 – and replaced Audi at the Royal. BMW Italy is also a gold sponsor for the Armani Milan basketball team. Like Bayern, both clubs play in the basketball Euroleague.

In the play-off, FC Bayern starts against Göttingen

Nationally, the team starts confidently in the play-off series against BG Göttingen despite major injury worries. “Of course we lack a little experience without Lucic, Hunter and Rubit, but we still have enough talent and quality in the team to be the winner on the podium at the very end,” said national player Andreas Obst before the first game on Tuesday evening (8.30 p.m., MagentaSport). The 26-year-old leads the Munich team as captain into the play-offs for the German championship title.

Bayern initially play twice at home. A team must win three games in the best-of-five series to advance to the semi-finals. “Of course we are the favourites, but Göttingen will come with a lot of confidence after they won the last game against us. We have to show them in the two home games that they can’t get anything here,” said Obst.

Last year, coach Andrea Trinchieri’s Munich team lost to Alba Berlin in the final. This time, the duel with the capital club could already come in the semi-finals. But first the main round sixth from Göttingen must be defeated. Trinchieri described Lower Saxony as “a good team”. “This team can score, they’re driven by the guards, they take a lot of three-pointers,” warned the Italian.