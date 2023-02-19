Home Sports Basketball, Brescia also folds Pesaro: in the final of the Italian cup against Bologna
Sports

Basketball, Brescia also folds Pesaro: in the final of the Italian cup against Bologna

by admin
Basketball, Brescia also folds Pesaro: in the final of the Italian cup against Bologna

It will be there Germani Brescia the opponent of Segafredo Bologna in the final act of the Frecciarossa Final Eight of the Italian Cup. At the PalaAlpitour in Turin (11,537 spectators), the Lioness, protagonist in the quarterfinals of the success over Milan, won 74-57making the most of a bad day Pesaro in attack to conquer the second final in its history after losing the first in 2018 against Turin. The match remained in balance until the beginning of…

See also  Udinese becomes a case: "Positive at Covid one of our players who took the field against Atalanta"

You may also like

Chelsea warm up in the Fa Cup all...

Campobasso-Sambuceto, Coppa Italia: the cup that deserves promotion

Red meat: what science says

‘Performance in capital letters, Bologna a very strong...

Inter Udinese 3-1, the report cards of the...

NBA, who is Mac McClung, the winner of...

Football: Inter beat Udinese 3-1, Lukaku returned to...

is in the final in Rotterdam against Medvedev-breaking...

Michigan State finds respite on court after heart-wrenching...

China bets on closer relations with the European...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy