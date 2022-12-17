After her release, the basketball player spent a week on a military base. On Instagram: “Thank you all for your support”
“It’s good to be home!” Brittney Griner wrote on Instagram. The basketball player returned to the United States a week ago after 10 months of detention in Russia for drug trafficking, after being found in possession of some vials of vaporization for the electronic cigarette containing cannabis. Her release took place in Abu Dhabi in a prisoner swap in which the United States released arms dealer Viktor Bout. “The last 10 months have been a battle – wrote the 32-year-old two-time Olympian with the United States – . I dug deep to hold on to my faith and it was the love of so many of you that kept me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for your help.”
The future
—
Griner returned home after spending a week under observation earlier at a Fort Sam Houston military base in San Antonio, Texas. “I intend to return to play with Phoenix – Brittney wrote – and in doing so, I can’t wait to be able to say ‘thank you’ to all of you who supported me”. Griner has been playing with the Mercurys since 2013 and is a three-time WNBA title winner. The next season starts on May 19th.
December 16th – 6.51pm
© breaking latest news