Basketball Bundesliga: 16th win in a row – Bonn consolidates championship lead

Four days after the big win in the top game against Berlin, the Telekom Baskets Bonn have also completed their mandatory task – and are still comfortably at the top of the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL).

The Rhinelanders defeated the Löwen Braunschweig 89:78 (47:44) on Saturday (April 29th, 2023), but had more trouble than expected in their 16th league win in a row. Bonn is still in first place with 29:2 victories ahead of defending champion Alba Berlin (29:3) and FC Bayern Munich (25:6).

Bonn impressed in a direct duel against Alba last Tuesday and took the lead in the table. Two days before the end of the main round, the Baskets now have the best chance of securing home rights until the end of the playoffs.

In front of the eyes of national coach Gordon Herbert, the Bonn team needed a few minutes to really get into the game. The Braunschweig team, threatened with relegation, were level throughout the entire season and went into the dressing room with a three-point deficit.

TJ Shorts becomes Bonn’s match winner

Even after the change of sides, coach Tuomas Iisalo’s team failed to break away. Three minutes before the end, the North Germans were able to shorten the lead to 77:79. Bonn’s top scorer TJ Shorts (24 points) decided the game with his extra class.

Russell convinces in Oldenburg’s victory

In the race for the best playoff places, the Baskets Oldenburg also managed a superior 93:80 (50:41) against their direct competitor Riesen Ludwigsburg. Both teams have already qualified for the final round, but Oldenburg (20:12) secured fourth place by beating their pursuers (18:14).

DeWayne Russell was once again the best and outstanding Oldenburg player with 28 points and nine assists.

Bitter defeat for Bamberg

Brose Bamberg suffered a defeat in the evening that may have serious consequences: The former series champion lost 92:101 (36:45) at the Hakro Merlins Crailsheim and with 14:18 wins is further outside the playoff ranks.

The direct competitor Niners Chemnitz pushed past Bamberg with a late fought 87:80 (42:50) against the Towers Hamburg and is now in ninth place with 15:17 wins. The Würzburg Baskets have the same record as eighth in the last playoff place.