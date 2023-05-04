Basketball Bundesliga: Bonn’s basketball players impressively win the main round title

Status: 05/04/2023 10:47 p.m

With their 18th win in a row, Telekom Baskets Bonn have secured the main round title in the Bundesliga. Bayern’s basketball players were not yet in playoff form on Thursday evening (04.05.23).

One day before the end of the regular season, the Rhinelanders won impressively at Brose Bamberg with 102:75 (47:30) and with their 31st win of the season they were already in top form before the upcoming playoffs.

In the convincing success in Bamberg, Tyson Ward was the best shooter in Bonn with 22 points. Due to their entry into the Final Four of the Champions League (May 12th and 14th), the Baskets will not start the knockout round until May 17th. Bamberg, on the other hand, will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Bayern not in playoff form

The basketball players of FC Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are not yet in playoff form. Coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team lost to the MLP Academics Heidelberg 78:89 (42:44) and suffered their second defeat in a row after 75:83 at BG Göttingen. Munich are third in the table one game before the end of the season. Heidelberg can still hope for the knockout round.

The Trinchieri team never really got into the game and almost always ran behind. In the final round, the guests, led by the outstanding Eric Washington, steadily increased their lead and, after a 15-0 run, were ahead by 81:64 (33rd minute) against a confused Bayern Munich team. The guests then didn’t let the victory be taken away and caused a surprise. Top scorer was Heidelberg’s Washington with 29 points.

Berlin with difficulty against Bayreuth

Champion Alba Berlin also had some problems with medi Bayreuth, who had already been relegated. However, the defending champion won the Bundesliga bottom with 83:72 (47:34) and closed the main round with a record of 31:3 wins. The best shooter was national player Maodo Lo with 27 points.