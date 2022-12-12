LEINI. A basket breaks (even before the tap-off) and now Usac risks defeat by forfeit. Usac and Pgs Crocetta Torino did not take the field on Saturday 10 to play the eleventh and third last day of the first leg.

It all happened shortly before the start of the match, scheduled for 9 pm. The two teams were regularly on the sidelines for the usual warm-up, when the USAC managers went to settle one of the two baskets, but just when performs this routine operation, a ring breaks which allows the basket to lower and rise.

The managers try to lift the basket by hand and bring it to 3.05 m, as per the regulation, without success. After consulting the two referees, Elia from Bellinzago and Paschero from Turin, the game was finally stopped. Now the ball passes to the sports judge who, already in the next rounds, could make his decision: to play the game on a date to be set, or to give Usac the 0-20 defeat at the table, as explained by the second Rivarolese coach , Mattia Ferraris: «We tried in every way to lift the basket so that we could play, but it was too complicated by hand and we didn’t make it». «The early stop of the match is inevitable – says Ferraris – now we await the judge’s response. If he tells us that we have to play it, we’ll agree with Crocetta and find a date, which will most likely be at this point in the week, because we already play our regular league matches on Saturdays and Sundays. We will communicate everything in the Federation and if there are no hitches, we will finally be able to return to the field, which is what we all want to do».

Usac who will return to the field on Tuesday 13th in Rivarolo for the resumption of preparation under the orders of coach Titto Porcelli hoping that the defective basket does not give Crocetta the victory.