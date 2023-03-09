Status: 03/08/2023 10:01 p.m

Telekom Baskets Bonn have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time. After beating Rytas Vilnius, Bonn have already secured one of the first two group places after just four games.

Against Vilnius they managed a 99:72 (26:15, 15:22, 33:13, 25:22) in their own hall on Wednesday evening. Coach Tuomas Iisalo’s team has now won eleven games in a row across all competitions.

It’s been exactly a month since the two teams met for the first time. Thanks to a strong final phase, Bonn won 86:79 in Vilnius in a long, balanced game on February 8th. Since then, the Rhinelanders have celebrated four unchallenged victories in the Bundesliga and met the reigning Lithuanian champions again with a lot of self-confidence.

The first quarter was almost the same as in the first leg: The leaders of the Basketball Bundesliga started strong and dominated the game, especially with strong three-point shots. In addition, the Bonners got the defensive rebounds.

Strong three-point throws and quick counterattacks

The fast counter-attacks brought Bonn easy points in front of 5,000 spectators, which were mainly scored by the agile TJ Shorts II, returnee Javontae Hawkins and the powerful Collin Malcolm. Vilnius made many mistakes. After the first quarter, the hosts were 26:15 in front.

Vilnius comes into play better

In the second section, the picture changed. The baskets can hardly get three-point shots anymore. Vilnius was much better on the defensive and also forced several fouls from Bonn. Icelander Elvar Fridriksson in particular was able to score with several free throws. The eleven-point lead shrank to four points. The Baskets went into the break with a 41:37 lead.

After the change with new momentum

After the change, the Bonners came out of the dressing room with renewed vigour. The Iisalo team got the rebounds again and was extremely accurate. After four minutes the lead had grown to fourteen points (56:42). The home side had found their rhythm again, while the Lithuanians could hardly resist the pressure.

Only the American Marcus Foster was able to score with some successful shots for Vilnius. After this strong section, the Baskets led 74:50.

In the end a sovereign victory

Bonn pulled the tooth out of the Lithuanian champions in the third period. The Baskets had the opponent, who no longer believed in success, under control. In the end, the Baskets advanced to the quarter-finals with a commanding 99:72. TJ Shorts II was the most accurate on the Bonn side with 22 points, followed by Hawkins (20).

First of all, the remaining two group games at home against Manresa (March 14) and at Bahcesehir Istanbul (March 22) are still on the program. The quarter-finals will then be contested in best-of-three series in April, with the winners qualifying for the Final Four in May.

Next game against Würzburg

But before that, Bonn will meet on Saturday (8.30 p.m.) on the Hardtberg in the league game against the Würzburg Baskets. The leader wants to defend his lead against the tenth in the table.