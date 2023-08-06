Basketball: Coach Herbert deletes four players from the World Cup squad

Status: 08/06/2023 08:06 a.m

In the German national basketball team, further personnel decisions were made on the way to the World Cup. Immediately after the friendly win against Sweden in Bonn (87:68), national coach Gordon Herbert dropped four players from the World Cup squad.

Jonas Mattisseck, Louis Olinde (both Alba Berlin), Christian Sengfelder from Telekom Baskets Bonn and Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, who plays for Towers Hamburg, are no longer there, the association announced.

A year ago, center player Wohlfarth-Bottermann and power forward Sengfelder were part of the squad that won the bronze medal at the strong European Championships at home. Head coach Herbert has to inform two other players of the early end of the World Cup before the World Cup starts on August 25th in Okinawa, Japan. At the world tournament, a maximum of twelve throwers are allowed in the squad.

Five friendlies left before the tournament begins

The German team is still playing five friendlies before the start of the tournament. Opponents include top favorites USA, Greece and Canada. The clear target is a medal. On Sunday, the DBB team travels to Berlin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

