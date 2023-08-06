Home » Basketball: Coach Herbert deletes four players from the World Cup squad
Sports

Basketball: Coach Herbert deletes four players from the World Cup squad

by admin
Basketball: Coach Herbert deletes four players from the World Cup squad

Status: 08/06/2023 08:06 a.m

In the German national basketball team, further personnel decisions were made on the way to the World Cup. Immediately after the friendly win against Sweden in Bonn (87:68), national coach Gordon Herbert dropped four players from the World Cup squad.

Jonas Mattisseck, Louis Olinde (both Alba Berlin), Christian Sengfelder from Telekom Baskets Bonn and Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, who plays for Towers Hamburg, are no longer there, the association announced.

A year ago, center player Wohlfarth-Bottermann and power forward Sengfelder were part of the squad that won the bronze medal at the strong European Championships at home. Head coach Herbert has to inform two other players of the early end of the World Cup before the World Cup starts on August 25th in Okinawa, Japan. At the world tournament, a maximum of twelve throwers are allowed in the squad.

Five friendlies left before the tournament begins

The German team is still playing five friendlies before the start of the tournament. Opponents include top favorites USA, Greece and Canada. The clear target is a medal. On Sunday, the DBB team travels to Berlin.

See also  Marozsan before the farewell game: the future of club football is open

You may also like

Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: Jill Roord and Lineth...

Borussia Dortmund in the USA: Pushing for new...

Jake Paul Dominates Nate Diaz and Earns Unanimous...

Brera also lands in the Macedonian Serie A:...

Coach Vlatko Andonovski as a scapegoat

WINORA Sinus 9, your daily outing companion

Long break: gymnast Simone Biles Owens with a...

The work on “Casa Vuelle” is underway: it...

Women’s World Cup 2023: The schedule of the...

Dansby Swanson Powers Chicago Cubs to Victory over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy