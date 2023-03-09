Status: 08.03.2023 6:23 p.m

The German basketball players meet hosts Slovenia in their first European Championship in twelve years. That was the result of the draw in a castle near Ljubljana.

Other preliminary round opponents of the German team are Great Britain and Vice European Champion France. The matches will be played in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana, which is also where the finals will take place. The European Championship is from June 15th to 25th.

DBB women for the first time since 2011 at an EM

The four group winners qualify directly for the quarter-finals. The second and third in the table play out the other four participants in knockout games.

The selection of national coach Walt Hopkins had qualified for a European Championship as second in the qualification group for the first time since 2011. However, top player Satou Sabally will be absent in the summer. The 24-year-old wants to concentrate on her career in the WNBA in the USA this year.

Germany’s currently best basketball player: Satou Sabally from the Dallas Wings.

DBB Vice President Andres: “Hammer Group”

“It’s probably the hammer group. It’s great that we’re there, but there are some big problems to be drilled. Of course we’re looking forward to it and will give everything,” said DBB Vice President Armin Andres according to the announcement of the draw.