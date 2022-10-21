On October 6, a new draw of the Euroleague Basketball started. In the 2022/23 season, the organizers have tried to keep the format of the competition as much as possible, which justifies the requests of the fan audience. But there will be innovations in this most prestigious club basketball tournament in Europe.

Competition format

The structure of the league remains unchanged. Tournament battles will be held according to the following scheme:

18 teams participate;

all participants will play on a round-robin basis in the regular championship (home and away matches against each of the opponents);

the top eight places advance to the quarter-final stage;

the winners of the quarter-finals make up the “Final Four”;

the latter has two semi-finals, a final and a match for third place.

The trophy will be defended by the Turkish club Anadolu Efes, which has won the Euroleague for two seasons in a row. In the last semi-final, the Turks beat Olympiacos, and in the final – Real Madrid.

Tournament rookies

Instead of three Russian clubs – Zenit, UNICS and CSKA, which played in the tournament on a permanent basis, newcomers were invited. They became:

the Spanish “Valencia” is a conditional newcomer, because the club did not participate in the Euroleague only in the previous draw;

Italian “Virtus Bologna” – earned the right to participate thanks to the victory in the Eurocup;

Serbian Partizan is an invited team that once had a high status in European basketball.

New participants will bring energy to the tournament, as they want to show their best.

Prize payouts increased in the new season

Participating clubs will share a larger prize pool this year. The financial fund of the tournament has risen by about 20%. For example, let’s give the estimated prize money in comparison with the previous draw for the winners:

gold – €1,759,400 instead of €1,500,000;

silver – 997,000 € (850,000);

bronze – €879,700 (750,000).

There is an additional incentive for victories, because the teams that took the last four places according to the results of the regular championship are left without prize money.

The main contenders for victory in the Euroleague: experts’ assessments

The tournament is at the starting stage, but betting experts have already decided on the quotes for the final winners. The main contenders and odds offered in the Pin Up Bet bookmaker are as follows:

“Anadolu Efes” – 3.25;

Barcelona – 3.50;

Real Madrid – 4.00;

Monaco Basket – 8.00.

According to analysts, the intrigue of the last draw has been preserved. It consists in whether the leader of Turkish basketball can defend the title from the encroachments of two Spanish giants.

