Another winning comeback for the AX Milano which, after Belgrade, also breaks through Munich. Bayern got off to a strong start which, albeit blocked, also reaches +14 thanks to Winston and Zipser, Milan (who loses Shields due to injury) recovers in the second half with Melli, Pangos and Davies in evidence In the final the decisive play by Baron who shoots the triple from the corner that freezes the Bavarians, Bayern wasted with Weiler-Babb the free players of the possible victory.

Bayern Monaco-AX Milano 81-83

Good start in Milan that takes advantage of Shields’ state of grace, 5-8 after the 4 stitches of the former Trento. Bayern remain in the wake and find the first torpedoes by Weiler-Babb and Zipser, Jaramaz’s penetration is worth 3 for the Bavarians, 13-10. He shuffles the cards coach Messina who gives space to Davies and Tonut, the hosts do not stop who also draw the bang of Obst, 20-14 after the comfortable support of Hunter. The men of coach Andrea Trinchieri dragged by Winston fly up to more than 8, the last sharp of the fourth is from Olimpia with Davies, 22-16. The good moment of the Germans continues who are more toned and aggressive, there is the double-digit margin after Obst’s 2 + 1. Pangos and Tonut play the charge from the arc, the AX loses Shields but Bayern cannot be considered lucky either with Hunter going to enrich the number of injuries at the Bavarian home. The hosts do not lack courage, yet Zipser and Obst exalt the audience of the Audidome, 40-26. A blaze from Melli rekindles the guests before the long break, Milanese comeback almost completed at half-time, Pangos’ buzzer beater for at least 6, 43-37. End of time that gives inertia to the red and white guests even at the beginning of the third quarter, Thomas’ shot, try to resist Bayern by exploiting Walden’s inspiration, 51-42. Precious work by Hines and Melli in the colored area, Pangos’ talent takes care of the rest, bringing the challenge back to only one possession, 51-48. The defense of the AX rises with blows, the overtaking is signed by a triple from Melli, 53-55. Milanese fort that becomes essentially impregnable for the Germans, clings to the pride of his Andrea Trinchieri with the angry triples of Wimberg and Jaramaz, 59-57. Olimpia tries to exploit its heavy infantry, Winston keeps the hosts ahead at the penultimate siren, 66-63. Real battle in the opening of the fourth period, Bayern tries to keep up the pace, Pangos triggers a dominant Davies in paint, 72-74 after a lucky triple from Melli. The drawbridge is raised in the Milan area, Tonut sacrifices himself on Winston, Hines makes the decisive plays on both sides of the field. In the final Baron fires the torpedo of overtaking, Weiler-Babb has the last chance but throws the free throws of the victory.