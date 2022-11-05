Home Sports Basketball Euroleague, Virtus Bologna defeated, Villeurbanne wins 79-84
Basketball Euroleague, Virtus Bologna defeated, Villeurbanne wins 79-84

Basketball Euroleague, Virtus Bologna defeated, Villeurbanne wins 79-84

Scariolo’s team finds Shengelia and an inspired Teodosic makes her fly in the first half. But the French are more aggressive and deserve success in the final

Bologna makes the game up to the middle (+19), Villeurbanne comes back and overtakes, hitting an important away success. It ends 79-84, with the French teaming up with Milan in the standings (3-3).

Virtus Bologna-Villeurbanne 79-84

Scariolo finds Tornike Shengelia, preferred to Nico Mannion, for the Asvel of president Tony Parker (nice pre-match hug with former teammate Marco Belinelli at the time of the Spurs) weighs above all the long absence of Lauvergne (ligament). The extra centimeters under the basket immediately allow Bologna to put his head forward (22-18 in the first quarter) especially at the interval, with an amazing Teodosic that showcases the best of the repertoire for the +16 Virtus, confirmed by the triple of Cordinier (45-29), then +14 at the interval (50-36). But the push does not last, Villeurbanne has the strength and stubbornness to return, Bologna instead puts 5 turnovers and so at the end of the third quarter the scoreboard certifies the comeback: 64-63 for Scariolo’s team. Which becomes overtaking at the beginning of the last quarter, with the Jackson-Cartwright basket. In the last 6 ‘it is played point by point, Virtus moves forward (74-72) with Bako, but Lighty pushes her back with a triple dream breaker. In fact, another one from Mathews arrives on De Colo’s exhaust (74-80). Bologna remains almost 4 ‘without scoring, Lundberg’s two free throws 40 “from the end and Teodosic’s incredible triple serve only to fix the final score: 79-84.

November 4, 2022 (change November 4, 2022 | 23:55)

