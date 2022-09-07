Fear, a lot. Smiles, lots of them. Italy beats Croatia and it is a very important success, because in the meantime they send the Azzurri to play for the second phase in Berlin, but they still do not avoid a fourth place which would mean the challenge to Serbia. In fact, if Melli and his associates beat Great Britain and Croatia, Ukraine (possible) would be the Azzurri to finish last as qualified in the group. An intense competition ends 81-76 but technically quite poor, with a sea of ​​mistakes and turnovers.

In the end, the Azzurri won three quarters out of four, punching only the third, a 13-25 that from 45-36 of the 21st in fact turns off the light in attack and, above all, in defense. The Croatians stretch up to +6 (53-59), hold on to 63-64 at the beginning of the last fraction, then collapse. With the liveliness, the points and the discharges of Pajola, decisive and finally empowered by Pozzecco, the usual points of Melli (a giant in the opening minutes of the race) and an increasingly leader Fontecchio, Italy takes in hand in the match, decides to play with more wickedness. An extraordinary basket in the final also puts Datome, with an offensive rebound decisive for the temporary +5. Croatia (which for 50% is only the immense Bogdanovic, then a bit of Zubac and a bit of Saric) gives up and so the last seconds are even without worries. Better this way, the Forum can rejoice, Berlin awaits us. There is time to think about the opponent. Tomorrow, meanwhile, rest. Then, the farewell to Milan facing Great Britain.