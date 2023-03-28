Status: 03/28/2023 11:57 p.m

The basketball players of FC Bayern Munich have lost the fourth Euroleague game in a row. At the Greek club Panathinaikos Athens, the Bundesliga team had to admit defeat on Tuesday with 76:86 (43:48).

With three games to go before the end of the regular season, coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team is 15th with a record of 11:20. The German cup winners had previously clearly missed the playoffs.

Alba Berlin also has no chance of making the playoffs, on Tuesday the German champions conceded a 87:93 (48:44) win at Baskonia Vitoria in Spain despite a good performance at times. The best Berlin throwers were Maodo Lo with 15 and Yanni Wetzell with 13 points. The Berliners remain penultimate in the table.

When the table neighbors met, the Munich team got into the game better. Nick Weiler-Babb and Dennis Seeley led the guests to a 27:21 lead after ten minutes. The Greeks turned the game around with a 9-0 run at the beginning of the second half, while Bayern completely lost their rhythm. At the break, the club from the Greek capital was five points ahead.

After the change of sides, Panathinaikos quickly made things clear and easily dominated Bayern Munich. The Trinchieri team only scored eleven points in the third round (54:71). Bayern were at least able to shorten the gap in the final quarter and ultimately lost by a margin of ten points. The best shooters for the guests were Weiler-Babb and Andreas Obst with twelve points each.