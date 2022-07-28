Milan – A piece of the history of Olimpia Milano is gone forever. It looks like it was a heart attacklast night, to crush Franco Casalinilegendary coach of the red and white in the 80s, llast to have lifted a European Cup for Olimpia in 1988. In Ghent, Belgium, on that occasion the Tracer red and white beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 90-84.

Coach until 2000 and commentator until this season. It entered history first as Peterson’s assistant living the whole epic of Olimpia, then as head coach with the latest triumphs of that team with the various D’Antoni, Meneghin, McAdoo and Premier. Then on the benches of Forlì and Rome and one last time with a glimpse of the season in Milan in 1998, before ending his career in Switzerland. After, with headset and microphonehas become one of the most recognizable voices of Italian basketball, commenting on the championship matches until the season ended a few months ago.