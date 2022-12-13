TimberwolvesIn the last game against the Pacers, they only got 2 wins and 4 losses in the last 6 games. So far, the team has not played as expected. The addition of Gobert did not bring positive energy. I personally feel that it has affected Towns. The Twin Towers combination seems to be a failure at present. In terms of injuries,downsMissed the game due to injury and is expected to miss tomorrow.

The Trail Blazers narrowly lost the Nuggets by one point in the last game, and their short two-game winning streak was suspended. Lillard’s return is the team’s greatest wealth. Remember the lore, but the overall trend of the team recently is average, mainly because there is no Lillard in front of it. The current record is 13 wins and 12 losses, temporarily ranking eighth in the West.

The recent situation of the two teams is not very good, and the defensive ability of the two teams is similar, they are relatively loose, and the phenomenon of conceding points is very serious.LillardThere is indeed a lot of hope, but the Timberwolves are not bad in offensive battles. The team is more afraid of facing opponents with better defenses. It is optimistic that the Timberwolves can break through the Blazers’ defense to win.

