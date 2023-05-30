Home » Basketball: Gmunden completes the triple championship title
Sports

by admin
Basketball

The Swans Gmunden are Austrian men’s champions for the sixth time and have thus completed the triple of championship, cup and supercup in one season for the first time. The Upper Austrians won the fourth game in the Superliga (BSL) final on Monday at defending champions BC Vienna 83:79 (37:32) and thus also won the “Best of Five” series 3:1.

The season ended the way it began exactly eight months ago. On September 29th, the Swans won the Supercup against the Viennese with a score of 95:92. The cup victory in mid-January (73:67 against UBSC Graz) was followed by the third title stroke for coach Anton Mirolybov’s team at the end of the Pentecost weekend with the championship. In 2010, the Swans had also won all three possible trophies – not in one season, but “only” in the calendar year.

“It was amazing. An amazing game, the feeling that we won all three titles this year is indescribable. I’m so proud of the team, it’s amazing what we’ve achieved this year,” said Daniel Friedrich. The captain of the Upper Austrian “Schwanen” was also voted the most valuable player (“MVP”) of the final series.

Daniel Friedrich (l.) and the Swans push BC Vienna back from the championship throne

suspense to the end

In the Hallmann Dome in Vienna-Favoriten Gmunden got off to a great start and was leading 18:5 after five minutes. The hosts needed to find their way into the game, but were back in the game with their first lead after 16 minutes at 27:26 at the latest. The Swans temporarily didn’t do anything at all from a distance. At the break, around 300 fans who had traveled with them were ahead of the more than 1,000 spectators cheering them on.

The second half of the game was open-ended. The game was completely open. After 30 minutes, the defending champion was leading 58:55. However, the tide was about to turn again. Daniel Friedrich scored eight points in a row for the Swans and fought a ball on the defensive. With 1:07 to go the guests were 76:71 ahead after further goals from Urald King and Dominic Green. Gmunden did not let this lead be taken away and played the victory home with successful free throws.

Win2day-Herren-Superliga

Play-off-Finale:
BC Vienna gmunden 79:83 1:3*

* Final standings in the “Best of five” series

Play-off semi-finals:
gmunden catfish 3:2*
BC Vienna Klosterneuburg 3:0*

* Final standings in the “Best of five” series

