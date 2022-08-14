The championship will start on Sunday 2nd October. In the grouping there are eight other teams, between Treviso and Venice

BELLUNO

The Belluno basketball derby is back, due to the voluntary downgrade decided by J&W Feltre. The biancoblù and Veneta 21 Valbelluna are part of the same grouping in Serie D, together with eight other teams between Treviso and Venice. First duo ball of the tournament on Sunday 2nd October and conclusion on 26th February. The crossing phase in the playoff perspective is instead scheduled from 12 March to 7 May. The knockout challenges will follow.

Feltre and Valbelluna will play against Treviso’s Castelfranco, Monastier, Motta, Olimpiasile, Paese, Resana and Roncade and the Venetian Favaro in Group A.

The outward journey is scheduled from 2 October to 27 November, then from 4 December to 26 February here is the return with a month of winter break between December and January. At the end, the teams classified from the first to the fourth place of groups A and B will form the “Gold” group and will play home and away matches only with the teams not met in the previous phase. Each team will keep the points acquired in the first phase. The same thing will happen for the teams classified from fifth to seventh place, which will form the “Silver” group and for those from eighth to tenth place, protagonists of the “Bronze” group.

PLAYOFFS AND PLAYOUTS

With a view to promotion in the single C that will start in 2023-2024, the semifinals and playoff finals will be faced by the first two of the “Gold” and “Gold” groups with crossed challenges to the best of the three races.

But the playoffs will not guarantee a category jump. In particular, the winner and loser of the playoff final will challenge the third and fourth classified of the C Silver championship in round-trip matches, which has reached its last edition before its suppression. In Promotion the last three teams classified in the “Bronze” will be relegated, while other descents on the lower floor will be awarded through playout.