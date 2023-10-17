Basketball & Hockey Days. The partnership with HCMV Varese Hockey Inbox is renewed

The partnership between Pallacanestro Varese and HCMV Varese Hockey is renewed, for the benefit of the red and white and yellow and black fans. Those who have a passion for red and white will be able to attend the ice rink to support the Mastini at discounted prices. The same goes for the yellow and black hockey fans, who will also be able to support Varese Basketball at the Itelyum Arena by entering with tickets at discounted rates.

The desire to bring sport to the forefront in the province of Varese comes alive thanks to collaboration between Pallacanestro Varese and HCMV Varese Hockeyreconfirmed for the second consecutive year.

The two clubs are spokespersons for the values ​​of sport, team play and more, with a common objective: to give value to our territory and establish the city of Varese as a representative of sport on the national territory.

The benefits of sport and participation in sporting events are reflected on the city as well as on the citizens: the large following generated by Pallacanestro Varese and the very lively Mastini fans is the result of an ever-growing feeling of community and family, demonstrating that sport is not just action, but also passion and a sense of belonging that extends from the field to the curve and the stands.

On the occasion of the IHL championship and FIBA ​​Europe Cup matches, HCMV Varese Hockey and Varese Basketball present an exclusive promotion, a special thank you for those who choose to support their favorite team during the regular season or for some matches.

For all the red and white fanswho will present their season ticket to Pallacanestro Varese at the cash desk of the Acinque Ice Arena, a promotional price of 10 euros is reserved (valid only for the GOLD curve and the HIGH curve while seats last) for the matches Varese-Como of October 26th e Varese-Appiano of November 1st.

For all yellow and black season ticket holders who will present their season ticket at the Itelyum Arena cash desk or who have already purchased tickets for Varese-Como and Varese-Appiano, a promotional price of 5 euros is reserved for the north curve and 10 euros for the gallery and grandstand for the FIBA ​​Europe Cup matches against BG Gottingen (25 October at 8.30pm) and against BC TSU Tbilisi (2 November at 8.30pm).

